Police seek person of interest in stabbing of 91-year-old Jean McGuire

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Jean McGuire opens up about Franklin Park attack
BOSTON - Police have released new surveillance images of a person of interest in the stabbing of 91-year-old Jean McGuire in Franklin Park.

She was walking her dog when she was attacked. She was treated for multiple stab wounds and released from the hospital a week later.

The person who attacked her is believed to have also sustained injuries in the attack and may have required medical treatment.

Boston Police said she was stabbed October 11 while walking on a path near Seaver Street sometime between 7:55 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. 

Anyone with information is asked ton contact Boston Poice or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS. 

First published on October 19, 2022 / 5:49 PM

