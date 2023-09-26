Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating threatening note found outside Watertown church

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Police investigating threatening note found outside Watertown church
Police investigating threatening note found outside Watertown church 02:07

WATERTOWN - It is an international conflict that has reared its head here at home.  

The St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church was letting students in for the day when someone noticed a sign had been placed on their bulletin board Monday morning. 

The sign read "ARTSAKH IS DEAD" in all capital letters. The church posted pictures online of the sign, along with Watertown police officers removing it for evidence. 

Parishioners said the sign is meant as a threat and intimidation. Artsakh is the Armenian name of a neutralized territory that Azerbaijan took control over last week. It is just the latest move in a decades long fight there. 

Parents within the Watertown Armenian community said they felt unsafe and feared for their children's safety at school. 

"The first thing you think is are my children safe," said one parent. "Every morning I have to make a decision to I bring them to school and potentially put them in harm's way or do we stay home?" 

Father Antranig Baljian has been the pastor at St. Stephen's for 29 years and said he does not remember a threat like this on his church community. "People can protest," Baljian said. "They can give their point of view. They can write, they can speak, whatever they want to do. But this crosses the line. It was for intimidation." 

Watertown police spent much of Monday at the church, located on Artsakh Street. Police combed through surveillance video, but it is unclear if it yielded results. 

Extra police were called in to help with school dismissal and volunteers from the neighborhood stepped up to help too, according to Baljian.  

Watertown police asked for the public's help. They want anyone with information on this case to give them a call at (617) 972-6500.

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 10:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.