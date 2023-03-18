Police investigating fatal crash in Wrentham

WRENTHAM - A Friday night crash in front of Wrentham District court killed one woman and left another person seriously injured.

Police said that about 7:49 p.m., they responded to the intersection of East and Common streets for a head-on collision. According to investigators, a pickup truck traveling on East Street toward Wrentham Center veered left at the split to continue on Common Street, crossing the oncoming traffic on Route 140 South. The pickup truck struck a car head-on.

From Police Chief Bill McGrath: On March 17, 2023 at about 7:49 pm, Wrentham Police and Fire responded to a two car... Posted by Wrentham Police Department on Friday, March 17, 2023

The driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured. However, the female passenger in the pickup truck was taken to the nearby high school and flown to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center, where she died. The driver of the car was seriously injured and transported to Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center.

In March 2021, the police department posted a poll on its website asking residents if there should be a stop sign instead of a yield sign at the intersection. While the post receive 340 comments, commenters were fairly evenly split between a stop and a yield sign.

The accident is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.