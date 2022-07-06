Watch CBS News
Police investigating anti-Semitic fliers in Chatham

CHATHAM - Police on the Cape are searching for the people who spread anti-Semitic propaganda.

Fliers with hateful myths and conspiracy theories were found inside plastic bags weighed down with rocks on the side of Stage Harbor Road and Bridge Street.

Police said they think they were dropped at random and possibly tossed from a vehicle.

Communities in other states found the same fliers.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:38 PM

