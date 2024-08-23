Security increased at Boston festivals after shooting in Roxbury

BOSTON - Summer in Boston has as many festivals as accents. It's a celebration of heritage and food. At times, the draw of the crowd can overshadow these joyous moments leaving an opportunity for mischief and violence. It's a reality that has played out in recent weeks.

"Unfortunately, there are bad elements that show up at these things and take advantage of situations. I wish they wouldn't," said Jack Connolly, a festivalgoer at Saint Anthony's Feast in the North End. "This is well lit. I'm seeing a lot of police presence. We are very supportive of our law enforcement community."

Increased police presence

The police presence at Saint Anthony's Feast is hard to miss. There are officers roving through the streets, and there are bag checkers at every entrance. This heavy security comes just five days after five people were shot at a gathering after the Dominican Parade and Festival in Roxbury.

"I just don't understand. I really was not expecting to get hurt," said Oriana Dunker, one of the five victims. "I'm just so blessed that I am alive. It could have been so much worse. Someone is just shooting."

Dunker was shot in the leg. The bullet shattered her femur. She is the senior class President at Boston Latin. It's a role she wasn't sure would come.

"In the ambulance I was praying 'Jesus help me.' I was just praying like crazy like out loud. And then the EMT was like 'you're going to live,'" said Dunker.

"The fact is that if somebody has ill intent on their minds almost anyone can do something," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. "We will be there to hold people accountable."

Changes to parade route

The upcoming Caribbean festival is already making changes after the shooting. The route will be flush with state police and will avoid Talbot Avenue.

"This is considered a family friendly, cultural event in general, so no weapons of any kind are permitted in the area. There's no reason to have a gun," said Commissioner Cox.

"We have zero tolerance"

The commissioner is urging people to call 911 about any post festival parties that get out of hand. In particular, if there are people he calls "revelers," which are out of town visitors who may enter the city with loudspeakers or off-road vehicles.

"You are not welcome in the city. We are having zero tolerance. We have a good plan in place if that happens, so if you have a plan to come in and do that, this is not the place to come in and do that," warned Commissioner Cox.

Instead, these festivals are a place to come for the ambiance and the culture. Just, don't be surprised to see a few officers taking in a cannoli.

"Great night! I feel safe! A lot of police presence. I found the rice balls right there because that's where the police officers told me was the best one, " laughed Nancy Ganley.