Police in Belize investigate tequila in deaths of 3 Massachusetts women

Police in Belize investigating tequila in death of three Revere women

Investigators in Belize looking into the deaths of three Massachusetts women at a beach resort may have a new lead.

Video shows women with tequila bottle

The police commissioner told Channel 5 Belize that surveillance video shows the three women taking a bottle of tequila back to their hotel room. Now officers are working to determine if the tequila played a role in their death.

The three women from Revere, 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah, and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, were found unconscious in their hotel room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in February.

Kaoutar Naqqad, Imane Mallah and Wafae El-Arar were found dead in a Belize hotel room. Family photos

Police Commissioner Chester Williams told Channel 5 Belize that he had a conference call with members of all three families to provide an update.

Families seek answers

On Monday, the families of the three women released a statement asking for a thorough and transparent investigation.

"The circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain unclear and suspicious, and we are seeking answers to understand what happened in Belize," the statement said. "We urge the authorities in Belize and in the United States to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation so that we may find the truth and justice for Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae."

An initial autopsy found all three women had a build-up of fluid in their lungs. A toxicology report is still pending.

Immediately after the deaths, police said there were no visible injuries, but there were signs that they could have overdosed. WBZ reported last month that alcohol and gummies found in the room were taken for testing at a national laboratory.