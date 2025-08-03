Pan-Mass Challenge wraps up a successful weekend as many riders honor loved ones

Thousands of riders wrapped up the Pan-Mass Challenge in Provincetown on Sunday.

Successful PMC weekend

"It was the most amazing Sunday PMC ever. Perfect conditions," WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes, who rode in the event, said. "Couldn't have been better."

Hughes had a chance to chat with some of the participants on the ride, including PMC founder Billy Starr.

"I saw great behavior, great attitude. A big success," Starr said. But the true measure of the ride's success? "The money! We gotta raise money. That's what we're here to do."

Every dollar raised by the ride goes to cancer research and treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. This year's goal was set at $76 million.

Why they ride

"This morning is special for us because it is our chance to give back to Dana-Farber, who has saved my wife's life three times," said Boston radio host Richard Shertenlieb. He said his wife is currently fighting cancer for the fourth time at Dana-Farber.

Former Boston Marathon champion Jack Fultz crossed the finish line for the 23rd time. "Well, the fundraising for sure and what it supports in terms of patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber. That's the primary motive," Fultz said. "I'm kind of a fitness nut as well, so this forces me to stay healthy and exercise on a regular basis."

Every cyclist has a reason to ride, including first-time rider Robert Peirce.

"My grandmother immigrated from Guatemala, and she didn't speak a ton of English. And she came here, she started a life, she rose my mom, and she was just such a big inspiration," Peirce said. "She passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2010, and I knew that this was something I had to do to honor her."

