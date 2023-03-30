Plympton daycare worker charged with assaulting child

PLYMPTON - A Carver woman is being charged with assaulting an infant in her care in October.

The Plympton Police Department said 36-year-old Stephanie Jones assaulted a child while working in the infant room of Puddle Jumpers Day Care in Plympton.

Jones is charged with assault and battery on a child with injury. She has pled not guilty and is due in court April 24. She has been ordered to have no contact with children and is no longer working at the daycare.