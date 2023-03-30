Watch CBS News
Local News

Plympton daycare worker charged with assaulting child

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLYMPTON - A Carver woman is being charged with assaulting an infant in her care in October.

The Plympton Police Department said 36-year-old Stephanie Jones assaulted a child while working in the infant room of Puddle Jumpers Day Care in Plympton.

Jones is charged with assault and battery on a child with injury. She has pled not guilty and is due in court April 24. She has been ordered to have no contact with children and is no longer working at the daycare.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.