7-year-old boy rescued through window during standoff with Plymouth stabbing suspect

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.

The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.

Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.

SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.

After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.

Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

