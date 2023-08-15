Plymouth police officer Eric Mitchell's 'decisive action' credited with saving choking infant's life

PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth police officer's fast response is being credited with saving a choking infant's life.

It happened Sunday in North Plymouth. Police said the baby had been delivered prematurely and was only 28 weeks old.

Officer Eric Mitchell arrived on scene within two minutes of the call. He found the baby unresponsive and not breathing.

Plymouth Police Officer Eric Mitchell. Plymouth Police

Mitchell put the infant facedown over his arm, began back blows and cleared the baby's mouth.

"If the police did not intervene as they did, it would have been a tragic outcome for the premature child," paramedics told police after the incident.

The Plymouth Police Department commended Mitchell for his "quick response, and decisive action which saved this infant's life."