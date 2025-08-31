Photo shows person of interest in Massachusetts Walmart stabbing

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a person of interest after an apparently random stabbing inside a Walmart store Saturday night.

It happened at the Walmart on Colony Place in Plymouth around 7 p.m.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, officers were called to the store after a "disturbance that resulted in a stabbing."

Plymouth police said the victim and person of interest do not appear to have known each other, describing it as a random attack. Police did not release any additional details about what may have led up to the stabbing.

Bystanders may have recorded video of the attack, police said.

The victim went to an area hospital with injuries that police described as life-threatening.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. We'll provide more information as it becomes available," Plymouth police said.

Police said that witnesses helped them identify a person of interest in the stabbing. They released a photograph of a man who they believe was involved in the stabbing.

A person of interest in a Walmart stabbing in Plymouth. Plymouth Police Department

Plymouth police said they are also reviewing surveillance footage from inside the store as part of their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at (508) 830-4218 Ext. 15100.

Located on the coast of Massachusetts, Plymouth is a town of over 60,000 in Plymouth County. The Walmart in Plymouth is located in a cluster of businesses and restaurants in close proximity to one another.