Plymouth man allegedly shoots at homes after bar fight

PLYMOUTH - A Plymouth man will face multiple charges after allegedly shooting at homes on North Spooner Street in Plymouth.

Police said Joshua Fitzgerald, 25, had a fight with a North Spooner Street resident at a downtown bar, and then drove to the neighborhood and began shooting at homes early Saturday morning.

Multiple homes were hit by gunfire. According to police, one bullet lodged into a family room ceiling of one home and a bullet went through the window of a second dwelling. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said they found Fitzgerald on his own front porch. According to police, he went into his home and tried to leave through his backyard, attempting to walk away from officers who had him at gunpoint. Police said Fitzgerald dropped a gun and was taken into custody.

Fitzgerald was charged with four counts of assault to murder while armed with a firearm; seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of ammunition without an FID car; discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building; threats to commit murder; destruction of property over $1,200; possession of a class B drug (cocaine); and disturbing the peace.