Coffee shop in Plymouth without heat rallies to serve hundreds in community without power

Hundreds of residents in Plymouth, Massachusetts remain without power on Thursday after the Blizzard of 2026 swept through on Monday, but one shop made sure that they are not without their coffee.

Marylou's Coffee has been working around the power outage to make sure their customers are warm and caffeinated.

"Everybody was really happy to see us here even though we were freezing to death, but they were too so they got it and everybody was very grateful," said

The shop reopened on Wednesday with no heat and no internet. They are currently cash-only and unable to brew any coffee in-house. The regional manager has traveling to their Braintree location with containers of coffee to serve to their Plymouth community.

It was the gratitude from customers who are living in the cold and dark that kept them going.

"It was mostly fun, but after a few hours your toes start to be numb. I was like 'I'm frozen. I need to go home,'" Bosso said.

"There was no power in here, so all the girls were in here like [shivering], and they were serving coffee," Brian St. Croix, a regular at Marylou's.

The side streets around Marylou's are still buried, preventing crews from getting to powerlines.

"I had to do my road with a snowblower because the plows couldn't make it up the hill," said St. Croix.

Eversource said they have over 1,000 crew members working around the clock and they hope to get power back on for the community by Friday night. In the meantime, Plymouth High School is operating as an overnight warming center.