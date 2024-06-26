Watch CBS News
CBS News Boston

Canadian researchers find plant-based meat is healthier

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Switching to plant-based meat is healthier than regular meat, a Canadian study shows
Switching to plant-based meat is healthier than regular meat, a Canadian study shows 01:20

BOSTON -- Canadian researchers have found that plant-based meat alternatives are healthier than regular meat. 

In the past, there has been some skepticism about whether plant-based meat alternatives should be considered healthy given that they are highly processed, often low in fiber, and high in salt, sugar, and additives. However, Canadian researchers analyzed decades of previous studies and found that plant-based alternatives are indeed healthier when compared to traditional meat. 

According to the research, risk factors for heart disease such as cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and body weight improved when meats were replaced with plant-based substitutes.

It's important to keep in mind that there are wide variations in the nutritional value of meat substitutes when it comes to sodium and saturated fat -- so read labels carefully.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.