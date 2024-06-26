Canadian researchers find plant-based meat is healthier

BOSTON -- Canadian researchers have found that plant-based meat alternatives are healthier than regular meat.

In the past, there has been some skepticism about whether plant-based meat alternatives should be considered healthy given that they are highly processed, often low in fiber, and high in salt, sugar, and additives. However, Canadian researchers analyzed decades of previous studies and found that plant-based alternatives are indeed healthier when compared to traditional meat.

According to the research, risk factors for heart disease such as cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and body weight improved when meats were replaced with plant-based substitutes.

It's important to keep in mind that there are wide variations in the nutritional value of meat substitutes when it comes to sodium and saturated fat -- so read labels carefully.