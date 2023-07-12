Man stabbed in chest in apparent random attack at Planet Fitness in Gardner
GARDNER – A man was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after he was stabbed in the chest during an apparently random attack at a Planet Fitness in Gardner.
It happened around 10:20 a.m. at the gym on Victoria Street.
The 43-year-old victim was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester on a medical helicopter.
Massachusetts State Police later took 19-year-old Nunez Lennox of Revere into custody in Leominster near Route 190.
Lennox is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Gardner District Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Gardner police said there "is no apparent motivation for the attack."
No further information is currently available.
