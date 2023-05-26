Plane safely lands in Norwood after losing control mid-air

NORWOOD - A small plane safely landed at Norwood Memorial Airport Friday afternoon after losing control midair when a passenger with a developmental disorder tried to grab the plane control.

Police said a woman and her 60-year-old brother were given a free promotional flight by a flight school. During the flight, the man grabbed the flight control and tried to move it around. The pilot was able to land the plane safely and no one was hurt..

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was notified as a standard practice. Police said no crime was committed and there was no criminal intent.