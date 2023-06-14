Pit bulls rescued from Malden home now up for adoption at Animal Rescue League of Boston

BOSTON - Six pit bulls who were rescued from a Malden home are now able to find their forever homes.

Staff at the Animal Rescue League of Boston said the dogs were found living in a home with unsanitary conditions. Some of the dogs were borderline emaciated and another underwent surgery for a condition that could have been life-threatening if it went untreated.

"We saw things like pressure sores from being in crates," said Mike DeFina of ARL Boston. "One of the dogs actually had some teeth damage because he was chewing on the metal part of his crate."

The dogs were brought to ARL Boston, where they've been recovering for the past two and a half weeks.

"It's always awe inspiring when we see these animals come in from these tough situations and rebound, show their resiliency," DeFina said. "Once they realize they're in a place where people care about them, they show off their personalities and they're just fun-loving dogs."

DeFina said the shelter has noticed dogs aren't getting adopted as quickly as they have in the past, as shelters across Massachusetts are pretty full. He hopes the pit bulls find new families very soon, saying the dogs are friendly, sweet and very loyal.

"We just want to give them the opportunity to have the lives that they deserve and the families they deserve. They have nothing but love to give," DeFina said.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs can visit ARL Boston Wednesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.