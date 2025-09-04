Explosive device damages ATM in Massachusetts, police search for suspect

An explosive device was allegedly used to gain access to an ATM in Woburn, Massachusetts on Thursday morning. Local, state, and federal investigators were collecting evidence at the plaza on Mishuwam Road throughout the day.

Woburn police went to the Eastern Bank branch at about 9 a.m. after receiving a report of a prior tampering of the exterior ATM.

Store managers and employees had arrived to their businesses to find plastic and metal debris, and the damaged ATM in their shared parking lot. Woburn police said the damage was from "an unknown destructive device or a pipe bomb."

Woburn police said an explosive device detonated at an ATM on Mishawum Road. Peter Tran

"Yeah, it was kind of shocking," said Peter Tran, who manages the Vietnamese restaurant immediately beside the ATM. "I just saw the ATM was pretty messed up. Debris all over the place in front of my restaurant too. Somebody must have tried to blow it up."

Eastern Bank said no funds are missing.

FBI leading investigation

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and FBI Boston's special agent bomb technicians responded to the scene.

The investigation revealed that in the early morning hours a man, by himself, placed an object on the ATM and quickly exited the bank. Moments later, the device detonated causing an explosion to occur. No one was hurt, but that suspect did get away.

The FBI is leading the investigation. Police have not released a description of the suspect they're looking for but say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

The damaged ATM is now covered with plywood. Some businesses in the plaza were forced to close on Thursday due to the investigation, but have since reopened.