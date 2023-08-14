Watch CBS News
Pickup truck hits 3 parked cars, crashes into building on Broadway in Taunton

TAUNTON - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Taunton early Sunday morning.

Police said the pickup was traveling north on Broadway when it hit three parked cars and then slammed into the front of a building. An addiction clinic was set to open in the space on Monday.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, allegedly fled the scene on foot. Police said they found him at his home, uninjured, but he was still taken to the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time. Police said they're connecting the driver with "appropriate services."

