MBTA's month-long shutdown of Orange Line begins Friday night
BOSTON - The MBTA's unprecedented month-long shutdown of the Orange Line for long overdue repairs begins Friday night.
Service will end at 9 p.m. and is not scheduled to resume normally until Monday, September 19.
This will not only affect subway riders, it's also expected to have a huge impact on the Boston area for everyone who drives, bikes or walks because of the added traffic with numerous shuttle buses covering the closed subway routes.
The MBTA created a guide for riders giving them alternative travel options for the 20 Orange Line stations that will be affected by the shutdown.
Governor Charlie Baker said the 30-day shutdown will enable faster track maintenance that would otherwise take five years on nights and weekends.
Many commuters hope the pain of the next month leads to a safer, more reliable system on the other side. The MBTA said mostly new trains will fill the Orange Line tracks next month once the shutdown ends.
MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler, and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. to go over the final details.
