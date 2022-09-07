Philips Respironics recalls more than 17 million CPAP masks
BOSTON – Philips Respironics is recalling more than 17 million CPAP masks used by patients with sleep apnea.
Magnets connect and hold the pieces of the mask in place, but the FDA said those magnets can impact any implanted medical devices that contain metal, including pacemakers.
There have been more than a dozen reports of serious injuries.
Anyone who does not have implanted metal objects can continue using the masks.
