Person in custody after woman found dead outside hotel in Marlboro

MARLBORO - One person is in custody after a woman was found dead in a hotel parking lot Thursday afternoon in Marlboro.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the woman's body was found behind the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman and the person in custody haven't been identified.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:09 PM

