Why do perimenopausal women have trouble sleeping? Study offers new insight

Low estrogen could be to blame for sleep loss in perimenopausal woman, study shows

BOSTON - Scientists have found a clue as to why perimenopausal women have trouble sleeping.

During perimenopause, a woman's ovaries produce less estrogen which can trigger symptoms such as hot flashes, fatigue, mood swings, and very commonly, sleep disturbances.

A new study presented at this year's meeting of the North American Menopause Society tracked the sleep habits and hormone levels of more than 500 perimenopausal women and found that those who reported sleeping between six and nine hours a night showed significantly higher levels of estrogen compared to those who slept fewer hours night.

They hope their findings will lead to therapies to help perimenopausal women get a good night's rest.