How people of color contributed to the American Revolution in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is marking the start of the American Revolution 250 years ago with several events this weekend. One Concord man is making sure that the contributions of people of color during the war do not go unnoticed.

"I think it's super important for people to understand that in the time of the American Revolution, the multiracial society of Black, Indigenous, mixed-race people were all here, so it was only natural when the Revolution broke out that they all participated," said Joe Palumbo.

Palumbo is a Concord resident with a passion for history.

"I grew up here, and when you grow up in a little town like this, they just pound the history into your head. But unfortunately, no one taught me any of these stories. No one taught me we had enslaved men and women helping, living in Concord, fighting in the American Revolution, and building this country. Now that I have the time and understanding, my passion is to do everything I can to help, not only Concord tell the full story, but all of us tell a fuller story," Palumbo explained.

Palumbo's official title is historical interpreter. He said that Black and Indigenous men and women, both free and enslaved, participated in every single incident of the American Revolution.

"By the end of the war, we know that, on the Patriot side, over 5,000 men of color served. And many served on the British side as well. Because people were just figuring out what would be the best way to gain freedom and independence for themselves," said Palumbo.

Who is Caesar Robbins?

Of those more than 5,000 men of color, one man, Caesar Robbins, is especially important. Robbins was enslaved at birth in nearby Chelmsford. Palumbo said Robbins served on April 19th, 1775.

"We know for sure he later enlisted and fought in Dorchester Heights in Boston, fought in Fort Ticonderoga, and then after the war, he comes back to Concord as a free man," Palumbo explained.

When Robbins came back to Concord, he lived on the edge of town. His descendants went on to buy a two-family farmhouse, which has since been converted into a museum in honor of the Robbins family.

"It was built in 1823. And you're actually standing on the original floorboards of the home," Palumbo told WBZ-TV.

The house was moved from its original location to Bedford Street in 1871.

"It was about a mile from here, in the woods in an area called 'The Great Fields.' Because free, Black Concordians were certainly not welcome to live in the center of town," Palumbo said.

Caesar's daughter, Susan, and her husband, fugitive slave Jack Garrison, occupied the east side of the house while Susan's brother Peter lived in the west side with his wife.

The museum touches on the history of each side of the family, including Susan and Jack's daughter Ellen Garrison, who went on to become an antislavery activist.

"I can only imagine 10 years from now, what stories we'll be talking about that we don't know now," Palumbo said.

Robbins helped to repair North Bridge

The next part of Robbins' journey takes us to the North Bridge, where the "shot heard 'round the world" was fired on April 19, 1775.

This same bridge also has ties back to Caesar Robbins.

"That bridge got repaired after the American Revolution. When it was repaired, one of the men who worked on it at that time was Caesar Robbins. And this time he was paid, because he was a free man. So it shows you sort of the arc that bridge symbolizes freedom," Palumbo said.

The hands of enslaved men helped build the bridge on which we celebrate freedom.

Palumbo said that the most common reaction to Robbins' story is, 'Why didn't anyone tell me? I didn't know. I wish I had known that.' And then they go quickly to: 'Who else can I tell? Who else should know about this?'" Palumbo said.

If you would like to visit Robbins' house it's open to tours from now until October, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are also free walking tours of Concord for those who want to learn more about how people of color contributed to the American Revolution. They are hosted every Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and last for around 90 minutes. For more information and to register, click here.