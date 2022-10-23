49-year-old man killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.

At 9:40 p.m., the 49-year-old man was hit by a Toyota Highlander in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim, later identified as Mark McAuliffe of Malden, back into the southbound lane.

The driver involved, a 53-year-old man, stopped immediately and called 911. He is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, it doesn't appear that driving under the influence or reckless driving area factor, Massachusetts State Police said.

There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. State Police are investigating the accident.