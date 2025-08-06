Pedestrian hit by e-bike near Copley Square in Boston has life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian was hit by an e-bike near Copley Square in Boston on Wednesday and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Huntington Avenue, near the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel. The intersection and the e-bike were roped off by police tape Wednesday afternoon. The e-bike operator remained at the scene, police said, and it's not known yet if they'll be facing any charges.

No other information about the victim was immediately available. Boston police homicide detectives from the fatal collision reconstruction unit were investigating.

Over the past few years, e-bikes and scooters have grown in popularity in Boston. But doctors said as the e-bikes become more accessible, there's been more injuries, including head injuries, broken limbs and road rash.

The state of Massachusetts doesn't have a clear set of concrete rules and regulations for e-bikes and e-scooters.

WBZ-TV has a reporter on the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available.