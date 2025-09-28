It's "peak white shark season," experts say. Here's where they've been spotted this weekend in Massachusetts.

Video shows Great White Shark in Cape Cod Bay, "It was graceful, it was beautiful"

Summer may be over, but great white sharks are still very prevalent in the waters around Massachusetts.

State shark biologist John Chisholm posted to social media about multiple shark sightings off Cape Cod this weekend.

"It's peak white shark season so stay vigilant if you're going in the water," Chisholm wrote.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's shark-tracking app "Sharktivity" has logged more than a dozen reports of great white sharks near Massachusetts shores since Friday. Here's a look at where they are.

Cape Cod Bay shark sighting

On Friday there was a shark sighting off Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable.

Last month, a boater in the same area said he fulfilled a lifelong dream when a great white swam alongside his boat for about 10 minutes.

Chatham shark sightings

A buoy off North Beach Island in Chatham detected multiple sharks this weekend, including the named sharks C-Horse, Mueller, Saucer, Kylie and Commodore. The biggest of the bunch is the 11-foot Mueller, a male shark that was detected Saturday afternoon. Mueller was named by an anonymous donor after former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the Conservancy says.

Eyewitness reports from North Beach Island report that a shark was sighted as close as 20 feet from shore, according to Sharktivity.

Sharks were also spotted south of Chatham Harbor. And further south of that area, there were seven shark sightings near Monomoy Island, which is a popular gathering spot for sharks' favorite prey: seals.

Orleans shark sightings

There were two shark sightings on Friday off the Cape Cod National Seashore in Orleans. Those sightings happened less than 100 yards from the over-sand vehicle trails.

Just off Nauset Beach, a buoy detected the sharks named Kylie, Mueller and C-Horse swimming by.

Wellfleet shark sighting

Mueller the shark was also detected by a buoy near Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

Report shark sightings via the Sharktivity app. Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

To stay "shark smart," experts advise beachgoers not to swim alone and to stay close to shore. Swimmers should also avoid areas where seals or schools of fish are present.

Click here to download the Sharktivity app and keep track of sightings.