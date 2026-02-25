Third victim dies following shooting at Rhode Island hockey rink

A third victim has died following last week's shooting at a high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The Pawtucket Police Department announced Wednesday that 75-year-old Gerald Dorgan succumbed to his injuries. He had been in critical condition since the Feb. 16 shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch arena.

Police said the gunman, identified as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, also shot and killed his ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan and their 23-year-old son, Aidan Dorgan, in the stands during the game. Gerald Dorgan was Rhonda Dorgan's father.

Two more people, Rhonda's mother Linda Dorgan, and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, were wounded in the shooting. The two were in serious but stable condition as of Wednesday, police said.

Geruso is the assistant principal at Charles E. Shea High School in Pawtucket.

According to police, following the shooting, fans in the stands jumped into action to disarm the shooter, but he had a second weapon and died by suicide.

Police had previously described the incident as a targeted attack involving a family dispute. The family was at the rink to watch their son on the Blackstone Valley Schools cooperative hockey team play the Coventry-Johnston cooperative team on senior night.

"We are heartbroken to learn that another life has been lost as a result of last Monday's senseless shooting at Lynch Arena," Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the victim's family, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic act of violence."

Pawtucket, Rhode Island, is located about 45 miles south of Boston.