Patriots Week 17 injury report: Both Jones rookie cornerbacks out vs. Dolphins

Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?

Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?

Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be without both Marcus Jones and Jack Jones on Sunday against the Dolphins.

Marcus was officially listed as out for Sunday's game due to a concussion, while Jack is out again due to his knee injury.

On the positive front, Jalen Mills has not been ruled out, as the veteran cornerback was listed as questionable with his groin injury.

The Jones rookies have played a big role in the secondary the last few months, so not having either is a big blow to the New England defense. But in getting Mills back, potentially, the Pats could roll with the same cornerback depth chart they employed in Week 1, with Mills and Jonathan Jones on the outside and Myles Bryant in the slot.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is out, while tight end Hunter Henry is questionable.

The full injury report for both teams is below.

PATRIOTS

OUT

CB Jack Jones, Knee

DB Marcus Jones, Concussion

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Chest

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee

DOLPHINS

OUT

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Concussion

DOUBTFUL

T Eric Fisher, Calf

QUESTIONABLE

T Terron Armstead, Toe / Pec / Knee / Hip

CB Xavien Howard, Knee

LB Bradley Chubb, Ankle / Hand

WR River Cracraft, Calf

FB Alec Ingold, Thumb

T Greg Little, Foot

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins this Sunday on WBZ-TV -- the television home of the New England Patriots! Coverage continues Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access, and begins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. The Pats and the Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m., and after the game, switch to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!