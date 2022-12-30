Patriots Week 17 injury report: Both Jones rookie cornerbacks out vs. Dolphins
FOXBORO -- The Patriots will be without both Marcus Jones and Jack Jones on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Marcus was officially listed as out for Sunday's game due to a concussion, while Jack is out again due to his knee injury.
On the positive front, Jalen Mills has not been ruled out, as the veteran cornerback was listed as questionable with his groin injury.
The Jones rookies have played a big role in the secondary the last few months, so not having either is a big blow to the New England defense. But in getting Mills back, potentially, the Pats could roll with the same cornerback depth chart they employed in Week 1, with Mills and Jonathan Jones on the outside and Myles Bryant in the slot.
Tight end Jonnu Smith is out, while tight end Hunter Henry is questionable.
The full injury report for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
OUT
CB Jack Jones, Knee
DB Marcus Jones, Concussion
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE
TE Hunter Henry, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Chest
CB Jalen Mills, Groin
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee
DOLPHINS
OUT
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Concussion
DOUBTFUL
T Eric Fisher, Calf
QUESTIONABLE
T Terron Armstead, Toe / Pec / Knee / Hip
CB Xavien Howard, Knee
LB Bradley Chubb, Ankle / Hand
WR River Cracraft, Calf
FB Alec Ingold, Thumb
T Greg Little, Foot
