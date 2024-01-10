Patriots special teamer Brenden Schooler named to NFLPA All-Pro Team

Rob Gronkowski believes that Bill Belichick will be back as Patriots head coach in 2024

FOXBORO -- Brenden Schooler received a big honor Wednesday, with the Patriots special teamer earning a spot on the NFL Players Association's 2023 All-Pro first team.

Schooler was named one of two core special teamers (along with Detroit's Jalen Reeves-Maybin) on the All-Pro first team, which is voted on by NFL players. So his peers really liked what they saw out of Schooler throughout his second NFL season.

Schooler racked up 13 special teams tackles in 2023, which was tied for the most in the NFL. He played in all 17 games and played 89 percent of New England's special teams snaps.

His best play of the season came back in Week 2, when the Patriots designed a play to give Schooler a running start on a field goal attempt by the Miami Dolphins. Schooler raced in from the sideline and crashed the line before the snap, timing it perfectly to reject a 49-yard attempt by Jason Sanders in the third quarter.

It was one of the few bright spots for a special teams unit that wasn't really all that special throughout a 4-13 season. Schooler was far from perfect himself, with his five penalties tied for the most from a special teams player in 2023.

But with Matthew Slater likely retiring after 16 NFL seasons, Schooler should only see his role increase on New England's special teams in 2024.

Schooler joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Texas in 2022, and made the team after impressing New England coaches throughout training camp and the preseason. He had 14 special teams tackles as a rookie, which earned him All-Rookie honors.