Patriots sign quarterback Trace McSorley, who is familiar with new OC Bill O'Brien

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have added to their quarterback depth, signing a player that is familiar with new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. New England signed four-year veteran Trace McSorley, whom O'Brien recruited when he was head coach at Penn State.

O'Brien left for the Houston Texans before McSorley played for the Nittany Lions, so he has never coached the QB. But there is some familiarity there, and McSorley will fill out the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe -- at least for now. There remains a chance that New England could draft another quarterback at the end of the month.

McSorley was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in sixth round of the 2019 draft following his four-year career at Penn State. A duel-threat QB who has some mobility, the 27-year-old played in nine NFL games during his time with the Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in six contests for the Cardinals in 2022, including one start in place of the injured Kyler Murray.

McSorley completed45 of his 83 passes last season, throwing no touchdowns to five interceptions. He could be a bit of a reclamation project for O'Brien, or could end up on the team's practice squad. (McSorley played most of the 2021 season on Baltimore's practice squad.)

His escapability in the pocket may help the Patriots on the scout team as they prepare for mobile quarterbacks as well, but don't expect to see much of McSorley outside of the preseason.