Patriots vs. Saints Week 6 news, notes, and fun facts

Patriots moving on from upset win over Bills and focusing on Saints in Week 6

The New England Patriots are on a roll after a huge upset win over the Buffalo Bills last Sunday night. The Pats are looking to keep the good times going with a third straight win Sunday afternoon against the Saints in New Orleans.

The Patriots haven't won three straight games since the 2022 season, which was also the last time the team won back-to-back games. New England is 3-2 after its first five weeks of the Mike Vrabel era, which is the first time the Pats have had a winning record after their first five games since 2019.

Now the Patriots will visit a 1-4 Saints team that is coming off its first win of the season in Week 5, a 26-14 victory over the New York Giants at the Superdome. And when they take the field, the Patriots will do so in a whole new look.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's Patriots-Saints clash in the Big Easy.

Patriots going with all-white look against the Saints

The Patriots announced Wednesday that they'll be rocking an all-white look this weekend against the Saints. We're used to seeing the Patriots wear their road white jerseys, but this will be the first time the team will wear white pants with their current primary uniform set -- on the road or at home.

ALL WHITE 🥶 pic.twitter.com/QRDucfrupM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 8, 2025

The current Patriots uniforms had been paired with blue pants, outside of the few times New England went with silver pants (introduced in 2022) with both their home and road getups.

The white pants have only been paired with New England's red throwback jerseys, outside of one game in 2017. The Patriots rocked a white jersey-white pants look with their previous jerseys for a Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which they won, 19-14.

Patriots vs. Saints history

Sunday afternoon will be the 17th time the Patriots will play the Saints, with New England leading the all-time series, 10-6. New Orleans won big the last time these two teams crossed paths, with a 34-0 victory at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023.

Sunday will be New England's first visit to New Orleans since a 36-20 win at the Superdome on Sept. 17, 2017.

The Patriots played their first game with Robert Kraft as the franchise's chairman and CEO against the Saints, which the team won, 24-6 at Foxboro Stadium to kick off the 1994 preseason.

The Patriots in the Big Easy

The Patriots are 5-1 against the Saints in New Orleans, which includes a 4-1 record at the Superdome. New England's only loss to the Saints on their home turf was a 38-17 defeat on Monday Night Football in 2009.

The Patriots have also played three Super Bowls at the Superdome in New Orleans. The Pats lost to the Chicago Bears, 46-10, in Super Bowl XX in 1986, and to the Green Bay Packers, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI in 1996. New England won its last Super Bowl appearance in New Orleans, when they upset the St. Louis Rams, 20-17, in Super Bowl XXXXVI for the franchise's first-ever title.

Drake Maye making it happen

Drake Maye has two games this season where he's completed at least 80% of his passes: 82.6% (19-of-23) at Miami in Week 2 and 82.4% (14-of-17) against Carolina in Week 4. If he completes at least 80 percent of his passes Sunday at New Orleans, Maye will become the first Patriots quarterback with three games with an 80% completion percentage in a season.

Stefon Diggs leading the way

Stefon Diggs is looking like a stud in Maye's receiving corps. He had 10 receptions for 146 yards last week at Buffalo, and if he catches at least 10 passes again on Sunday, Diggs will become the first Patriots player with back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions since Julian Edelman accomplished the feat back in 2015.

Last Sunday in Buffalo was Diggs' second straight 100-yard game, after he had 101 yards off six receptions against the Panthers in Week 4. If he hits the century mark for a third straight game in New Orleans, he'll become the first Patriots player to do so since Wes Welker had four straight 100-yard games in 2012.

The Patriots have been dominant vs. the run

The Patriots are the only team in the NFL that hasn't allowed an opposing running back to rush for 50 yards in a game this season.

Overall, the Patriots are the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL at just 85.6 rushing yards allowed per game. New England's franchise record is 88.6 rushing yards allowed per game, which the team set in 2016.

The Patriots have also allowed just 3.51 yards per rush this season, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL in 2025.

The Saints and turnovers

The New Orleans defense has forced eight turnovers this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. But five of those turnovers -- three fumbles recovered, two interceptions -- came in last weekend's win over the Giants.

The Saints offense has turned the ball over just three times during the first five weeks with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown just one of those picks, with receiver Chris Olave responsible for the other on a failed attempt at a "Philly Special" in Week 4 against the Bills.

Henry hunting the leaderboard

Hunter Henry sits fifth among New England tight ends with 2,455 receiving yards. He needs just 33 yards on Sunday to move past Jim Whalen into fourth place on the Patriots all-time list.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushing up the record books

Rhamondre Stevenson enters Week 6 in eighth place on the Patriots all-time rushing list. He needs to pick up just 45 rushing yards on Sunday to move past John Stephens (3,249 yards) and into seventh place.

Former Patriots on the Saints

Former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks is back in New Orleans, where he started his NFL career. Cooks was acquired by the Patriots from the Saints in 2017, and caught 65 passes for 1,085 yards and seven touchdowns in his one season in New England. He has 12 receptions for 103 yards for New Orleans this season.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (2021-24) and guard Will Sherman (2021-22) are also currently wearing Saints uniforms after previously playing for the Patriots.