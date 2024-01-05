Patriots rule out Hunter Henry, Trent Brown for Week 18 vs. Jets

Bill Belichick briefly talks about his appreciation for New England -- and the snowy forecast for Su

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will not have two important members of the offense when they close out the regular season Sunday afternoon. Tight end Hunter Henry and left tackle Trent Brown have both been ruled out for Week 18's clash with the Jets at what is expected to be a snowy Gillette Stadium.

Henry will miss his third straight week with a knee injury that he sustained in Week 15, while Brown will sit for a second straight game. Brown was a healthy scratch last week, but is missing Week 18 due to an illness.

There have been rumblings that the Patriots have struggled to keep Brown, a free agent at the end of the season, motivated after it became clear he would miss out on some playing-time bonuses. Chances are Brown has played his final snap for the Patriots.

The Patriots have listed 12 players as questionable for Sunday's game:

DL Christian Barmore (knee)

TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs)

DB Myles Bryant (illness)

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (knee)

S Jalen Mills (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (ribs)

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring)

ST Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth)

WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (hip)

Not having Henry and potentially Parker on Sunday would leave the New England offense extremely shorthanded against the Jets. Parker was limited at practice throughout the week, after the veteran receiver left last week's loss in Buffalo early with a rib injury. If he can't go Sunday, New England quarterback Bailey Zappe would have to rely on a receiving corps of DeMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton (also questionable), Jalen Reagor, and potentially rookie Kayshon Boutte, with Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown his options at tight end.

On the defensive side, Peppers has been sidelined since Week 15 but the veteran safety told reporters that he plans to play on Sunday. He's been one of the team's most reliable players this season, so his return to the secondary would be welcomed.

And while Matthew Slater is also questionable, it will take a lot for the16-year veteran to miss what could be his final game as a player. Slater hasn't made anything official about his future, but it certainly sounds and feels like the 38-year-old will hang up his cleats this offseason.

On the New York side of things, the Jets have officially ruled out Zach Wilson (concussion), with journeyman Trevor Siemian set to get the start at quarterback for the third straight week.