Patriots reportedly sign RB Patrick Taylor, DE William Bradley-King to practice squad

FOXBORO -- There are two new players hitting the practice field for the Patriots in Week 7, including running back Patrick Taylor.

The Patriots have signed Taylor and defensive end William Bradley-King to their practice squad, according to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald. Both players worked out with New England on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Taylor adds some more size to New England's running back mix, standing at 6-foot-2 and 217 pounds. He'd been with the Packers since signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent 2020, bouncing around from the active roster and the practice squad before being released earlier this month.

Taylor saw action in 27 games for the Packers and rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on his 44 carries. He was on the field for 70 offensive snaps with Green Bay this season, and another 31 snaps on special teams.

Bradley-King, also 25, was just released from the Washington practice squad last weekend. He was a seventh-round pick by Washington in 2021, and had seven tackles over four games in the NFL.

