Patriots reportedly sign offensive tackle Conor McDermott off Jets practice squad

FOXBORO -- After losing Isaiah Wynn to a foot injury in Sunday's win over the Jets, the Patriots needed a little more depth at tackle. They apparently found it on the New York's practice squad.

The Patriots reportedly signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott off the New York practice squad on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. If that name sounds familiar, it's not just a Boston thing. The Patriots drafted McDermott in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft -- No. 211 overall -- out of UCLA.

He wasn't in New England long, as the Patriots waived McDermott ahead of his rookie season. The Bills claimed him a day later, and McDermott went on to appear in eight games over two seasons in Buffalo.

McDermott was waived by the Bills in October 2019, which is when he joined the Jets. He's played in 35 games over the last four seasons, including six starts, and had a receiving touchdown for the Jets last season.

But after seeing extended run along the New York offensive line in Weeks 3 and 4 this season, McDermott has only seen a handful of special teams snaps over the last six weeks. He played just one snap against the Patriots in Week 11.

Now, the 30-year-old tackle is back where his NFL career began. With Wynn hurting and Marcus Cannon on IR, McDermott may be playing in a New England uniform in the near future.

WBZ-TV has everything to get you ready for Thursday night's Patriots-Vikings clash! Coverage begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access, and continues at 9:30 p.m. on TV38 with Patriots 1st Down. We get you ready Thursday night with Patriots GameDay at 5:30 p.m., and after the game switch back to WBZ-TV for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!