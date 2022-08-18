Patriots reportedly sign Jalen Wydermyer to add some depth at tight end

FOXBORO -- With an open roster spot and Hunter Henry dealing with a minor injury at the moment, the Patriots added some tight end depth to the roster on Thursday. New England has reportedly signed Jalen Wydermyer out of Texas A&M.

The signing, which was first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, brings the New England roster to 85 players.

Wydermyer was once seen as one of the top tight end prospects in the country, but he didn't have the breakout 2021 season for the Aggies that many had anticipated. After he didn't test well at the NFL Combine or at his Pro Day, Wydermyer's draft stock dropped significantly.

He ended up going undrafted and signed with the Buffalo Bills in the spring. He was released on Sunday ahead of the first round of roster cuts.

In 34 games over his three seasons at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-4 Wydermyer hauled in 118 receptions for 1,468 yards (good for a 12.4 yards-per-reception average) and 16 touchdowns.

The addition of Wydermyer will give the Patriots a little more depth at tight end to close out training camp and the preseason. With Henry and Dalton Keene both dealing with injuries, the Patriots had just three healthy tight ends in Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, and Matt Sokol. Sokol was the only tight end active for last week's preseason game against the Giants.

Smith and Henry are the only locks at tight end at the moment, so Wydermyer will be competing with Asiasi, Keene, and Sokol for a depth spot on the team. All NFL teams have to trim their roster down to 80 players by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.