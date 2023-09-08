Burning Patriots questions: What's the biggest concern about the 2023 Pats?

FOXBORO -- While there has been some positivity surrounding the 2023 New England Patriots, the expectations remain fairly low. A lot of things have to go right for the Patriots to succeed this season.

More realistically, things could get somewhat ugly if things don't go right for the Patriots. And there are a lot of things that could go wrong for the team.

Is there one particular hole in the dam that could burst and ruin the entire season? The WBZ sports team weighs in on their biggest concern surrounding the 2023 New England Patriots.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

It's the offensive line and the new kicker who didn't kick a field goal during the preseason.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The O-line, O-line, O-line. If they can figure it out in the trenches, the Patriots can be a very good team.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

Lack of firepower. I can see the Patriots – kind of like this year's Red Sox – gutting out a number of victories and exceeding some expectations. But when push comes to shove, and they need to go back and forth with a high-powered offense, they're just not going to have the oomph to come out on top. Not often enough, anyway.

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

The offensive line is the biggest concern since Mac Jones' heath and well-being is in that unit's hands. Hopefully the line got all its injuries out of the way this summer, but that isn't usually how it works in the NFL. Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm have their work cut out for them this season.

The Patriots don't have any margin for error this season, and unfortunately, the offensive line is going to lead to a lot of errors on offense.

