Watch Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye make no-look pass

Bailey Zappe says there's no awkwardness in Patriots' quarterback room

FOXBORO – All eyes have been on quarterback Drake Maye in New England since the Patriots selected him No. 3 overall in this year's draft. During the team's most recent practice session, Maye gave a glimpse of his field vision.

The Patriots shared a video from Thursday's OTA session. In the video, Maye rolls to his left and makes a no-look pass to his receiver in the flat.

Though the team sees Maye as the quarterback of the future, they appear to be working him into the role slowly. During OTAs, Maye has regularly received fewer reps than Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe.

Drake Maye using virtual reality technology

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo was asked Thursday if there is any concern that Maye isn't getting enough work.

"No. My message is, it's not how many opportunities, it's what you do with the opportunities that you get," Mayo said. "Look, going back to the competition part of it, the better you do on a day-after-day basis, not just on the field but also in the classroom, the more reps you'll get going forward."

Mayo was also asked about Maye using virtual reality technology to improve.

"The virtual stuff is great and that's another way that you can steal some of those reps without being on the football field," Mayo said. "And absolutely, we're interested in that type of technology, we have rooms in the building that have some of that technology. Obviously, technology changes every single day. We're looking for the best thing."

Patriots offseason schedule

The Patriots are scheduled to wrap up their latest round of OTAs on Friday.

They'll return to the practice field for voluntary sessions June 3-4 and June 6-7.

New England holds mandatory minicamp June 11-13.