Drake Maye hangs out with Tom Brady, Jay-Z and fellow NFL rookies

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye had some breakfast with the GOAT on Sunday. The Patriots rookie quarterback was one of several NFL Draft picks to spend their morning with Tom Brady, getting a chance to chat about football and the business of the game with the best to ever do it.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted the breakfast, where Maye and fellow rookies like Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders, and several others got to pick the brain of Brady and rapper Jay-Z. Brady likely had some more important info for the rookies, but hanging out with Jay-Z is pretty cool too. According to Rubin, Brady shared "invaluable advice and knowledge" to the rookies.

When a seven-time Super Bowl champ talks, rookies listen. And Brady is always open to talk football with rookies and veterans alike.

But he really loves the opportunity to prepare players of the future for their road ahead. He said that he he cherishes that opportunity in an Instagram post on Sunday, because of those who did the same for him when he was breaking into the NFL.

"I'll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives," Brady wrote on the social media platform. "I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place. There are too many to mention but I have been blessed in so many ways. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and 'pay it forward' to see the next generation grow as well. So they can live their dreams and maximize their potential.

"We talked about life and a little football, but from the tape I've been watching I think they have a great opportunity ahead," Brady continued. "See you all on the road this year and I can't wait to watch your progress toward greatness with tremendous determination and discipline!"

What an awesome way to spend a Sunday morning for those NFL rookies. And on a side note, Drake Maye is a giant.

The Patriots took full advantage of having the franchise's quarterback of the past (and forever, really) and quarterback of the future with each other, posting this photo to the team's X account.

That looks like a father-son portrait, one that should get Patriots fans fired up about the 2024 third overall selection. And again, Maye is a giant.