Drake Maye reportedly signs his rookie contract with New England Patriots

FOXBORO -- Quarterback Drake Maye has signed his rookie contract with the New England Patriots. The third overall picked signed on the dotted line with New England on Tuesday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Maye received a four-year deal with New England for $36.6 million -- all fully guaranteed -- with a $23.4 million signing bonus. Maye will carry a $6.6 million cap hit for his rookie season. The deal also includes a fifth-year team option for the 2028 season.

The Patriots drafted Maye third overall in hopes of him becoming the new face of the franchise, after he threw for over 8,000 yards and 63 touchdowns over his two seasons at North Carolina. He's been putting in work in Foxboro at OTAs over the last week, after he partook in Patriots rookie minicamp earlier this month.

Now the big question is when Maye will get to start some games for the Patriots? (Non-preseason games, of course.) Patriots VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf was a guest on the Up and Adams Show with Kaye Adams on Tuesday, and reiterated that Jacoby Brissett is the team's starting quarterback heading into the season.

"Drake Maye, let's be honest, we've had him for three weeks now and there is a long way to go for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that [offensive coordinator] Alex Van Pelt is implementing offensively. We'll have those conversations as they arise," said Wolf. "I'm sure it will be a collaborative approach as it has been so far with, really, all the big decisions we've made.

"All four of the quarterbacks on the roster are working hard and ready to go" added Wolf.

Who makes the decision on when rookie QB Drake Maye starts? Patriots VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf talked me through the process.



In addition to Brissett and Maye, the Patriots also have Bailey Zappe and sixth-round pick Joe Milton III on their quarterback depth chart.