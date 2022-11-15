NFL Power Rankings roundup: Patriots do more falling than climbing during bye week

FOXBORO -- The Patriots did not play football this past weekend, one of four teams that got to enjoy their bye week. While New England didn't get a shot at improving its 5-4 record, the Patriots did slide into the back of the AFC playoff picture because of the results elsewhere around the league.

In the land of power rankings though, the Patriots did more falling than climbing. They did more sitting still than climbing, too. As we head into Week 11 -- which will feature a massive Patriots-Jets rematch at Gillette Stadium -- New England remains in the middle of the NFL pack.

Here is where the Patriots stand in this week's NFL Power Rankings roundup:

NFL.com: 15th

Down one spot from last week

"The Pats are about to enter the teeth of their schedule. New England comes out of the bye with a rematch against the 6-3 Jets, followed by measuring-stick games against the 8-1 Vikings and 6-3 Bills. Three challenging opponents, in showdowns that will take place across the span of just 12 days. Expect plenty of scrutiny on Mac Jones during this gauntlet: The second-year passer struggled against a stout Jets defense in Week 8, and it's not hard to imagine more cries for underdog backup Bailey Zappe if Jones is unable to get it going in Foxborough on Sunday. Jones has yet to throw for more than one touchdown in a game this year and has been unable to eclipse a 90 passer rating in six tries (89.7 is the league-average rate through Week 10)," writes Dan Hanzus.

The Athletic: 16th

Down one spot from last week

"The Patriots are the only team with a winning record that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league in both offensive DVOA and EPA per drive. Their defense has carried the team over the first nine games. If Mac Jones can just be around league average over the second half of the season, New England will be a tough out. Right now, Jones ranks 34th of 35 qualifying quarterbacks in EPA per dropback, ahead of only Mitchell Trubisky." writes Bo Wulf.

The Ringer: 16th

Up one spot from last week

"Simply put: Sunday is a must-win game for the Patriots. Dropping to 5-5 as the Bills, Dolphins, and Jets pull away in the division would force New England into a three-way race with the Bengals and Chargers for the remaining playoff spot in the AFC. And, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Patriots have the league's hardest remaining schedule," writes Austin Gale.

The Patriots are one of 10 teams in the "On The Bubble" section of The Athletic's power rankings, along with the New York Jets (15th), Green Bay Packers (17th), Washington Commanders (18th), and Cleveland Browns (21st), among others. It's better than the "Long-Shot Playoff Hopefuls" section, at least.

Yahoo Sports: 14th

Down one spot from last week

"The Patriots' next three games are against the Jets, at the Vikings and against the Bills. Those are three teams that would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. If the Patriots are going to make the playoffs, they need to win at least one of those three games. Maybe two," writes Frank Shwab.

USA Today: 10th

Up one spot from last week

"Currently the AFC's projected seventh seed, New England would elevate by sweeping up the Jets on Sunday. The NYJ haven't won at Gillette Stadium since shocking the Pats in the 2010 playoffs," writes Nate Davis.

Sports Illustrated: 17th

Down one spot from last week

"There is a winnable stretch of road games against the Cardinals and Raiders looming. If New England continues its recent run of success against Zach Wilson specifically, they will be 6–4, fully muddying the AFC East picture even further," writes Connor Orr.

CBS Sports: 13th

No movement from last week

"They come off their bye with a huge division game against the Jets, a team they beat three weeks ago. The division is now wide open, so it's a big game," writes Pete Prisco.

Bleacher Report: 16th

No movement from last week

"In some respects, the 2022 Patriots are similar to last year's team. No one is really talking about New England as a playoff threat, but the team is lurking at the fringes of contention. The Patriots are running the ball. Playing defense. And winning games old-school style," the B/R staff writes. "However, New England's offense remains an in issue."

ESPN: 14th

No movement from last week

"Bill Belichick's belief that a good coach can be moved to any position -- even if his primary background is on the other side of the football -- is being put to the test. One of Belichick's primary concerns has to be that QB Mac Jones, after a promising rookie season, hasn't taken the expected Year 2 jump. Belichick thinks highly of Patricia, who will likely always have a spot on his staff, but the results to date spark questions about whether Patricia's current position is the right fit," writes ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss.

