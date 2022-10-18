NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Patriots continue to climb after win over Browns

BOSTON -- The Patriots won again on Sunday, which means the team continued its climbed up NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 7.

The Patriots are now 3-3 on the season after back-to-back wins over the Lions and the Browns. The pundits are feeling pretty high on New England, and the Pats are now firmly entrenched in the middle of the NFL in most of the power rankings out there.

A few of them even have Bill Belichick's team in the top third. Apparently "Zappe Fever" has spread throughout the country.

NFL.com: No. 14

Up from No. 17 in Week 6

"Forget any contrived talk of a quarterback controversy. Mac Jones is a 2021 first-round pick who will resume QB1 duties once his ankle is healthy enough to allow it," writes Dan Hanzus. "But when that happens, Bill Belichick can rest easy knowing he has a battle-tested rookie backup with legitimate potential. Bailey Zappe, the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, had his best game as a pro in a 38-15 win over the Browns, completing 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe was poised and had the offense in rhythm -- four different Pats players finished with at least 60 receiving yards. A New England staff with former head coach castoffs was an easy punchline during the summer. Who's laughing now?"

ESPN.com: No. 15

Up from No. 19 in Week 6

"The hesitance at the start of the season was that the offense, led by coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge whose primary experience had been on defense and special teams, would be an Achilles' heel. Instead, the coaches have been instrumental in getting rookie QB Bailey Zappe up to speed in an emergency situation. Zappe is 2-0 as a starter, and in just over 11 quarters is 51-of-70 for 596 yards, with four touchdowns and one interception," writes ESN Boston's Mike Reiss, who is also a guest on WBZ-TV's Patriots programming.

CBS Sports: No. 11

Up from No. 17 in Week 6

"They seemed to have worked out the issues on offense, as they have won two straight. They can run the football, while the defense is improving," writes Pete Prisco.

Yahoo Sports: No. 17

Up from No. 20 in Week 6

"Bill Belichick's defense dismantled the Browns and now faces a Bears team with turnstiles taking up three-fifths of the line. Best of luck, Justin Fields."

USA Today: No. 11

Up from No. 15 in Week 6

"Rookie QB Bailey Zappe's role in the offense has grown by the week – to the point it seems like hardly a given Mac Jones (ankle) will immediately get the job back even when he's healthy enough to play," writes Nate Davis.

Bleacher Report: No. 16

Up from No. 20 in Week 6

"You cannot stop Bailey Zappe. You can only hope to contain him," writes NFL analyst Brent Sobleski. "The Patriots have something in Zappe. Unlike in Dallas where Cooper Rush was never a viable alternative to Dak Prescott, New England could have a decision forthcoming. Mac Jones is operating under a rookie contract with only one season under his belt. Clearly, the organization's history with Tom Brady makes Zappe an instant favorite, and the coaching staff knows how to handle such a situation. The offense is now clicking. The first-year signal-caller completed 74.6 percent of his passes in his two starts."