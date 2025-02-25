Patriots storylines to follow at NFL Scouting Combine

FOXBORO -- The NFL is taking over Indianapolis this week as all 32 teams and hundreds of draft hopefuls will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Scouting Combine. It's a huge week for the New England Patriots, as the franchise determines the best path to take with the No. 4 overall pick in late April.

There will be over 300 players in Indy this week undergoing physicals, interviewing with NFL front offices, and participating in on-field workouts. We'll get 40-yard dash times, vertical leaps, and official height and weight measurements of everyone hoping to be taken between April 24-26.

The combine runs from Monday to Monday in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Prospects began interviewing with teams on Monday, with position workouts running from Thursday through Sunday. Here's the workout schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive linemen, Linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive backs, Tight ends

Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, Running backs, Wide receivers

Sunday, March 2: Offensive linemen

Here's what the Patriots -- and New England fans -- should be following throughout the week.

Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf press conferences

We'll hear from the two guys atop the Patriots over the next few days, with head coach Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf both set to chat with the media in Indianapolis.

Vrabel will be at the podium Tuesday morning at 10:15 a.m., and Wolf will get his turn Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be interesting to get their early thoughts from the Combine based on interviews ahead of players working out.

They likely won't say much, but Vrabel and Wolf could shed some light on what the Patriots are looking to accomplish in Indy this week, as well as what they'd like to accomplish in free agency.

This is a monumental draft for the Patriots and Wolf, who is not coming off a good showing in the 2024 NFL Draft. It looks like he hit on Drake Maye at third overall, but he was the only quarterback left at that point. None of Wolf's other picks last season -- from receivers Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker to offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson -- made any meaningful (or positive) impact on the team.

The Patriots don't just need players, they need talent. With nine selections, including three in the top 69, Wolf needs to bring a lot of talent to Foxboro this draft season.

Will Campbell's arms

Will Campbell of the LSU Tigers during the 2024 College Football season. Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images

The Patriots have a number of needs up and down the roster, but left tackle is right at the top. LSU's Will Campbell would be a fine selection at No. 4, but there is some concern with the 6-foot-6, 323-pound tackle. Two concerns, actually.

Those would be his arms, which aren't as long as NFL teams usually look for in a franchise tackle. The old benchmark used to be 34-inch arms, but that has recently dipped to 33 inches. Campbell isn't a T-Rex trying to play tackle, but his arms were rumored to measure in under 33 inches.

That doesn't mean Campbell won't have a strong and lengthy NFL career. He still checks all the other boxes, but those shorter arms could mean he will eventually end up playing one of the two guard positions. Guards are obviously still important, but not as important as a franchise tackle.

The final measurement of a tape measure will be the biggest storyline for the Patriots this week. Unfortunately, they won't find out Campbell's arm length until Sunday when offensive linemen get to do their thing at Lucas Oil Stadium. But if he gets to that 33-inch measurement, there won't be too much debate about Campbell potentially going fourth overall.

If he comes in just a few centimeters short, things will get a lot more interesting with that pick for New England and Campbell's future. It's wild, but an eighth-of-an-inch could make a gigantic difference for a 21-year-old and his NFL future.

How do the quarterbacks look?

With Drake Maye at the forefront of the franchise, the Patriots will not be taking a quarterback fourth overall. But New England will be keeping an eye on the top quarterbacks available in Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. Sanders won't work out this weekend and Ward may not either, but the Patriots need both of their stock to rise ahead of the draft.

This year's quarterback class will have a trickle-down effect for the Patriots at No. 4. If Sanders or Ward -- or both -- get drafted in the top three, the Patriots should have a shot at two-way star Travis Hunter, pass rushing game-wrecker Abdul Carter, or a potential defensive line cornerstone in Mason Graham.

And if the quarterbacks don't go in the top three, the Patriots will have to hope the QB duo was impressive enough throughout the pre-draft process to get teams calling them about that No. 4 selection.

Travis Hunter's two-way workout?

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter makes a catch against BYU. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Hunter is the most intriguing players in the draft and the Combine. He's officially listed as a defensive back and will interview and workout as a defensive back, but he could potentially show off his two-way game and workout with receivers on Saturday.

The Patriots could use a No. 2 corner to lock down passing games with Christian Gonzalez, and they could use some game-changing talent at receiver. Could Hunter provide at least one of those?

Aside from the fascinating workout aspect (which may not happen if Hunter decides to save his workouts for Colorado's Pro Day), it will be interesting to find out how Hunter views himself. Does he want to play defensive back primarily and maybe dabble in some gadget plays as a receiver? Does he want to play more receiver than DB? Does a 50-50 split tickle his fancy?

More importantly, how does Hunter's thinking mesh with how NFL teams view his future? Those answers will play a role in where he ends up going on April 24, and impact how the Patriots pick at No. 4.

Wide Receiver Trade Chatter

And we're not just talking about trade talks for the fourth overall pick. With the brain trust of all 32 teams in Indianapolis, the groundwork for trades will begin this week.

On that front, the Patriots should be inquiring on just about any veteran receivers available. Cooper Kupp and DK Metcalf are the two big names that will likely be on the move this offseason. And we should also get an update from the Cincinnati Bengals on their intentions for Tee Higgins, who can receive the franchise tag anytime between now and March 4.

While the Patriots will gather plenty of intel on draft hopefuls this week, the team should also have a good game plan for trades and free agency by the end of the Combine.