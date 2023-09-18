Marcus Jones questionable to return after leaving Patriots-Dolphins with shoulder injury

Jabrill Peppers talks about how important it is for Patriots to beat the Dolphins on Sunday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots couldn't afford another injury in the secondary during Sunday night's game against the Dolphins. Unfortunately for New England's case, that's exactly what happened in the second quarter.

Second-year cornerback Marcus Jones, who got the start in place of the injured Jonathan Jones, left with a shoulder injury after an attempted tackle. Jones tried to wrap up Jaylen Waddle as the Miami receiver raced for a 17-yard pickup, but instead fell hard to the Gillette turf.

Jones was on the field for a few moments before making his way to the medical tent. He is questionable to return.

The Patriots were already down veteran defensive back Jonathan Jones, who was inactive Sunday night after missing time in practice this week with an ankle injury. The New England secondary was already missing No. 2 corner Jack Jones, who was placed on IR with a hamstring injury back on Sept. 9.

When Jones went down, Myles Bryant took his spot across from New England rookie and No. 1 corner Christian Gonzalez.