Patriots list 16 players as questionable to play vs. Bills, three players ruled out

How the Patriots are navigating the season at 1-5

BOSTON -- The Patriots have had an extraordinarily busy injury report this week, so it was no surprise to see a long list of players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots ruled out three players -- linebacker Josh Uche (knee/foot), defensive lineman Keion White (concussion) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) -- while listing 16 players as questionable.

Among the questionable players are four starting offensive linemen: Left tackle Trent Brown (chest), left guard Cole Strange (knee), center David Andrews (ankle) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle). Strange was inactive last week, while Onwenu was active but was unable to play.

The Patriots also have three wide receivers listed as questionable: JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas with concussions, and Kayshon Boutte with a hamstring injury.

Three defensive linemen -- Christian Barmore (knee), Trey Flowers (foot), and Davon Godchaux (ankle) -- are also questionable.

In a minor bit of positive news, tight end Hunter Henry was upgraded to being a limited participant in Friday's practice after he had not practiced this week.

For the Bills, defensive lineman Ed Oliver (toe) has been ruled out, along with tight end Quintin Morris (ankle). Just one player -- linebacker Cam Lewis -- was listed as questionable, while quarterback Josh Allen was removed from the injury report.

The full injury report for both teams is below:

PATRIOTS

OUT

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot

DL Keion White, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews, Ankle

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring

OT Trent Brown, Chest

DB Cody Davis, Knee

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

S Kyle Dugger, Foot

DL Trey Flowers, Foot

DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle

TE Hunter Henry, Ankle

DB Jack Jones, Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion

G Cole Strange, Knee

CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder

BILLS

OUT

TE Quintin Morris, Ankle

DT Ed Oliver, Toe

QUESTIONABLE

DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder