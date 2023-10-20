Patriots list 16 players as questionable to play vs. Bills, three players ruled out
BOSTON -- The Patriots have had an extraordinarily busy injury report this week, so it was no surprise to see a long list of players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots ruled out three players -- linebacker Josh Uche (knee/foot), defensive lineman Keion White (concussion) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) -- while listing 16 players as questionable.
Among the questionable players are four starting offensive linemen: Left tackle Trent Brown (chest), left guard Cole Strange (knee), center David Andrews (ankle) and right guard Mike Onwenu (ankle). Strange was inactive last week, while Onwenu was active but was unable to play.
The Patriots also have three wide receivers listed as questionable: JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas with concussions, and Kayshon Boutte with a hamstring injury.
Three defensive linemen -- Christian Barmore (knee), Trey Flowers (foot), and Davon Godchaux (ankle) -- are also questionable.
In a minor bit of positive news, tight end Hunter Henry was upgraded to being a limited participant in Friday's practice after he had not practiced this week.
For the Bills, defensive lineman Ed Oliver (toe) has been ruled out, along with tight end Quintin Morris (ankle). Just one player -- linebacker Cam Lewis -- was listed as questionable, while quarterback Josh Allen was removed from the injury report.
The full injury report for both teams is below:
PATRIOTS
OUT
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
LB Josh Uche, Knee/Foot
DL Keion White, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE
C David Andrews, Ankle
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
WR Kayshon Boutte, Hamstring
OT Trent Brown, Chest
DB Cody Davis, Knee
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
S Kyle Dugger, Foot
DL Trey Flowers, Foot
DL Davon Godchaux, Ankle
TE Hunter Henry, Ankle
DB Jack Jones, Hamstring
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Mike Onwenu, Ankle
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Concussion
G Cole Strange, Knee
CB Shaun Wade, Shoulder
BILLS
OUT
TE Quintin Morris, Ankle
DT Ed Oliver, Toe
QUESTIONABLE
DB Cam Lewis, Shoulder
for more features.