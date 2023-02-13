Report: Patriots likely to play in Frankfurt for Germany game next year

BOSTON -- Last month, the NFL announced that the Patriots and Chiefs will each be hosting games in Germany next season. Now, a new detail about the location has been reported.

Peter King wrote on Monday that games are likely to take place in Frankfurt. Last year's game featuring the Buccaneers and Seahawks was played in Munich.

King also said the games will take place in consecutive weeks in November, most likely.

"The NFL is working toward playing its two games in Germany on consecutive Sundays next November," King wrote. "I'm told Kansas City and New England, previously announced as host teams, expect to play on Sundays in an eight-day span, and it's probable but not certain that both games will be in Frankfurt. Last year's successful Germany debut was at Allianz Arena in Munich. The Frankfurt stadium is Deutsche Bank Park, with a retractable roof, about four miles from the city center. It'll be pretty amazing to have Patrick Mahomes and Bill Belichick in Germany on back-to-back NFL weekends."

For the Patriots, it will be their fourth game played outside of the United States. The team is 3-0 in international games, beating the Bucs and Rams in London and beating the Raiders in Mexico. Their opponent for next season in Germany has yet to be announced. The potential opponents include the Colts, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Jets, Eagles and Commanders.