Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte addresses trade rumors: "I'm here 'til I ain't"

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors for months. Still, he hasn't just shown up for training camp – he's been making big plays on a daily basis.

Boutte spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since training camp opened on Saturday. He attended mandatory minicamp in the offseason and has been at all training camp practices, but skipped voluntary sessions.

"We all hear a lot of the stuff that's going on. I think my main focus was just I'm here 'til I ain't," Boutte said. "I'm here today, my feet are here today. If I'm somewhere else next week, the week after, that's just what it is. That's part of the business."

Asked if he believes he will be traded, Boutte said he doesn't know, adding "That might be a [Vrabel] question, or an anybody question."

Boutte was asked if he feels the need to prove himself this year since he is heading into the final season of his contract.

"Truth be told, if you was in a contract year at your reporting job, you kinda want that to be your best year. So whatever that looks like for me, we'll look at our options and see what the best position is," Boutte said.

The wide receiver said he's been focused on making the most of his opportunities. He said he has been preaching to teammates like Kyle Williams to do the same when the ball may not be thrown his way often during practices. He said that paid off today when Williams hauled him a long touchdown after getting limited looks for several days.

"I think the word for me now that we're back, this training, is opportunity. Make the most of your opportunities," Boutte said.

Boutte has become one of quarterback Drake Maye's most trusted wide receivers over the last two years, especially downfield. Last season he had 551 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 16.7 yards per game.

But with New England trading for A.J. Brown in the offseason, the Patriots have been rumored to be shopping Boutte with a crowded wide receiver room.

"Regardless of where I'm at, I still gotta prove it. You hear the talk online, everything like that. Every year I've been proving it. I feel like everybody say a lot of stuff and then it backfires in the end," Boutte said. "The goal is to get better every year. The worst place you want to be is the same position as last year You want to show that you've been working this past offseason."