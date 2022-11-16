Jonnu Smith hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of kids in Roxbury

BOSTON - It was the very best ingredients on the menu at the Yawkey Club of Roxbury Tuesday night - food, fun, fellowship, and a football star. Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal for a full house of young fans.

Both his "Nu Family Foundation" and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston share similar goals, to support and empower at risk youth and families.

"Coming to Roxbury, oftentimes you hear negative things about Roxbury but tonight Roxbury is special. Tonight, you see community," said Andrea Swain, the Vice President of program operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

After so many traditions looked and felt different throughout the pandemic, this full room of more than 250 neighbors was a chance to reflect on the things for which we're thankful.

"Mommy! (She's) beautiful and nice and she helps me sometimes and it kind of makes me happy," said 7-year-old Marquis.

"I feel thankful for the turkeys that risked their lives to feed us," said 8-year-old Olivia.

"My little sister, my little brother, my cat," said 10-year-old Ruki.

With a gracious host, the most thankful of all.

"Being able to relate to them and to know I am them. This is where I come from. They don't know how much their light is shining. It's a blessing to be here," Jonnu Smith said.