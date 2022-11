Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal for a full house of young fans. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Jonnu Smith hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of kids in Roxbury Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal for a full house of young fans. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On