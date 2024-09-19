Lifeless Patriots fall to Jets, 24-3, on Thursday Night Football

BOSTON -- The Patriots offense struggled to get anything going, while Aaron Rodgers carved up the New England defense to lead the Jets to a 24-3 victory over their AFC East rival at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

Rodgers threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, completing 27 of his 35 passes against the New England defense. He used his legs to buy time and find receivers downfield, and completed passes to eight different Jets on Thursday night.

Jacoby Brissett was under pressure for much of the evening and was sacked five times by the New York defense. The Jets had 10 quarterback hits on the night, as Brissett threw for just 98 yards.

DeMario Douglas, after voicing his frustration after getting no targets in Week 2, had seven receptions for 69 yards for New England. But Rhamondre Stevenson never got going on the ground with just 23 yards on six carries, and fumbled away a possession early in the fourth quarter.

Patriots rookie Drake Maye made his NFL debut late in the game, and completed four of his eight passes for 22 yards. He also scrambled for 12 yards on two carries -- and was sacked twice by the New York defense.

With the loss, the Patriots fall to 1-2 on the season.

"Not good in any phase of the game," head coach Jerod Mayo said after the loss. "We have to get better."

The Jets scored a touchdown on their second drive of the game, aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on New England linebacker Jahlani Tavai for an overzealous tackle on Breece Hall. Rodgers threw for 33 of New York's 73 yards on the drive, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown toss to receiver Allan Lazard, who made a nice juke on corner Alex Austin to get into the end zone.

After the Patriots punted for a second straight possession, the Jets marched 93 yards down the field for another touchdown drive. Rodgers had 45 yards on three completions on the drive, while Hall rolled into the end zone for a one-yard touchdown to put New York on top 14-0 midway through the second quarter.

The Jets picked up 17 first downs in the first half, to just four by the Patriots. New York had 252 yards of offense off 39 plays, while the Patriots picked up just 40 yards off their 18 offensive plays before halftime. The Jets led 14-3 at the break.

The Patriots' offense went three-and-out to start the second half, while the Jets went 66 yards on 11 plays to add another touchdown. Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for a two-yard score with a pinpoint pass by an outstretched Christian Gonzalez to make it a 21-3 game with 6:18 left in the third quarter.

The Patriots got down to the New York 23-yard line on their next drive, but Brissett was sacked for a 12-yard loss on third-and-14, knocking New England out of field goal range and forcing another Bryce Baringer punt.

After the Jets punted away their next possession, Stevenson had the balled ripped out of his hands by safety Chuck Clark and the Jets took over at the New England 37. New York got a field goal out of the fumble to make it a 24-3 game.

The Jets' offense converted 10 of their 15 third downs on the night, and outgained the Patriots 400-139. New York won the time-of-possession battle, 40:04-19:56.

Thursday night ended an eight-game winning streak for the Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

The Patriots will now get a longer week to prep for their Week 4 trip to San Francisco for a showdown with the 49ers, who enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record.